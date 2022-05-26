Current & Past Articles » Police news

ATV accident hospitalizes two children

May 26, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are investigating a single ATV collision in Shelburne.

During late afternoon on May 21 Dufferin OPP received a report of a single ATV collision in the area of Fourth Avenue and Gordon Street in Shelburne. Officers responded to the call for service with Shelburne Fire Department and Dufferin County Paramedic Services. On arrival, officers discovered that two children, aged 13 and 11, had been the driver and passenger of the ATV. 

Both children were transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

The collision investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information, is asked to call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.



         

