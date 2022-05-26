Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired driver nabbed in Dufferin

May 26, 2022

Dufferin OPP charged a person with impaired operation after an early morning traffic complaint. 

On May 20, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver in the area of Riddell Road and Highway 10. 

A Dufferin OPP officer was able to locate the suspected vehicle in a parking lot on C-Line in Orangeville. The officer commenced an investigation into the traffic complaint, which led into an impaired operation investigation. 

As a result of the investigation, Navjot SINGH, 21-year-old, from Brampton has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in July of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days. The charge hasn’t been proven in court. 



         

