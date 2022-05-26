Current & Past Articles » Police news

Over 270 driving related provinical offence notices laid last week 

May 26, 2022   ·   0 Comments

 May 17 to May 24, 2022, marked Canada Road Safety Week. Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in this awareness campaign that is designed to save lives and reduce injuries on Canada’s roads.  

Dufferin OPP officers laid 273, driving related Provincial Offence Notices during the campaign, with the following breakdown:

• Speeding – 235

• Fail to Stop- Stop sign – 8

• Distracted Driving – 2

• Stunt – 5

• Careless Driving- 8

In this one-week period, Dufferin OPP responded to one all-terrain vehicle collision and 22 motor vehicle collisions, with zero fatalities, which is the statistic that Dufferin OPP is most grateful for. 

Dufferin OPP was proud to participate in this year’s Canada Road Safety Campaign. While this public safety initiative was part of a national effort, our local efforts are always to make the roads in Dufferin County among the safest in the world.



         

