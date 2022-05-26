Vets honour founder Barry Trood during season opener

Written By Brian Lockhart

After 23 years with the Shelburne Vets Lacrosse Club, founder Barry Trood is saying goodbye and moving on to a new chapter in his life.

The Vets paid tribute to Barry on the first night of Shelburne lacrosse this season at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

It was a low-key send off because he wanted it that way, preferring that his legacy speak for him rather than a public final bow.

Barry is leaving to join his daughter and family in Alberta.

“It’s a huge move, and it has been a little heart-wrenching for me,” Barry said of the decision to leave town. “Not only because of lacrosse, but because of hockey, and I have a lot of friends and connections with the people in the area. I’ve been here over 30 years.”

Barry was also the GM and former player with the Shelburne Muskies Senior Hockey Club starting in 1991.

He came to Shelburne after a successful lacrosse career and playing on the ice with the Muskies.

After his own lacrosse career playing at the Junior A level in Brampton as well as at the senior level, he started the Caledon Bandits Lacrosse Club in 1984.

While playing hockey in Shelburne it was suggested he start a local lacrosse club.

At first, he was uncertain because he knew how much work it took to create a club and keep it going. However, he decided to take on the challenge and the Vets were created.

That first year the club had an overwhelming positive response from players as they entered the 1999 season. The club had six teams the first year with around 200 players signed up.

He then followed up by starting the Junior C team in 2008.

Barry was inducted into the Shelburne & District Sports Hall of Fame as a player, coach, and builder, and is also in the Ontario Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

In 2009, he won the OLA’s Mr. Lacrosse Award for outstanding service to the game of lacrosse in the province.

Barry will be missed by the Shelburne sports community and residents in the Town.

His leadership, knowledge, athletic ability, and contributions to sports in Shelburne and his community involvement will be appreciated for many years, and young lacrosse players can thank his vision for providing the sport they enjoy.

