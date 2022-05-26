Shelburne Vets return to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

Written By Brian Lockhart

After a two-year hiatus, the Shelburne Vets are back playing their sport at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Teams returned for some exhibition games on Wednesday, May 18, with U9, U13, and U17 teams hosting opponents at the West Grey Rampage for some competition on the floor.

There was some enthusiastic play on the floor as players were happy to pick up their lacrosse sticks and burn off some energy while playing in an actual game after practicing to get ready for some real competition.

“These are all exhibition games tonight,” explained Shelburne Vets Club president, Melissa Moylan. “We were able to get four teams on the floor this year. It’s remarkable because a lot of clubs in our zone ended up folding teams. Some centres didn’t even run lacrosse at all this year. Because of COVID, numbers are down all across the province in sports. Our little town did amazing to get four out of five teams on the floor. This year we have U9, U11, U13, and U17 teams this year. For our U11 team we had enough players sign up so we have two teams.”

The league will have a normal regular season this year. The Vets will also be taking part in provincial tournaments this season.

Players were excited to be back on the floor playing their sport. For some, this was their first chance to play the game after the pandemic held up sporting activities for so long.

The Vets also took the opportunity to say thank you to Club founder Barry Trood who is leaving the organization to pursue a new chapter in his life in Alberta.

Even players who weren’t scheduled to be on the floor on Wednesday night took the time to arrive at the arena and thank Barry for his commitment to the sport in Shelburne.

The Vets are now ready to start the regular season and look forward to some competition from teams in the region.

