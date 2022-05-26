Shelburne Cricket Club opening postponed to this Saturday

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club has moved it opening ceremonies and first game to Saturday, May 28.

Unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate this past weekend and forced the opener to be postponed.

Opening day will feature an opening ceremony followed by the first game of the season.

There are four clubs entered in the league this year – the Knights, Gladiators, Warriors, and the Stars.

Last year the Club played several matches at KTH Park in Shelburne against several other cricket clubs from around the region.

After gaining interest from local athletes, the Club expanded this year to include two more teams in the line-up.

The Club also plans on holding several events this summer including a high tea, a barbecue, and an awards gala night at the end of the season.

The Club is also looking for volunteers to assist with games. For high school students this is a good way to get some needed volunteer hours.

You can be part of the excitement this Saturday as the Club celebrates the opening of the season and the first game of

the year.

