CDDHS Co-op Corner: Six Gables Farm

Written By Saige Morley

This week Saige Morley from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how Six Gables Farm is contributing to our

community’s future.

The race horse stables of Six Gables Farm is managed by Susan Foreman. She has been breeding future racehorses of high quality for over 25 years, and has been working with horses and teaching lessons since she was very young. She has close to 40 mares that she either owns herself or co-owns with clients, and these mares are bred to top of the line stallions from all over. Susan raises the foals, trains them, and prepares them to be sold in Kentucky. Her horses then go on to have outstanding successes on the tracks.

Susan has a team of people that come in everyday to help care for horses by feeding, turning them in and out, giving them fresh bedding, and all the medications essential for their best health. There are vets and farriers there almost every day so the horses are healthy and comfortable. My role as a “Farm Hand/Animal Care Giver is to make sure all horses are fed, watered, groomed, have fresh stalls, and make sure they are all brought outside and back in for the night with everything they need. I help hold the horses and keep them calm for medications and procedures. I have also stayed overnight at the barn to help with the birth of a foal. Some tasks I may still get the chance to do in the future is riding some of the young horses that are getting prepared for a race, and also maybe even going to a sale in Kentucky to watch the horses being sold.

Since working for Susan, she has inspired me investigate many types of careers that could be in my future. I have always wanted to have a career that involves working with animals every day. Sue has mentioned that she would be willing to teach me more about getting into a business like hers. I have also examined what it would take to pursue a career as a Veterinarian, a Farrier, and as an animal nutritionist/therapist.

Susan Foreman at Six Gables contributes to the community by offering opportunities to students that are in school and wanting to learn on the job. She is an excellent role model and an incredible wealth of knowledge.

