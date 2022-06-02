Dufferin OPP seize drugs, $40,000 cash, gun ammunition

Drugs, firearm ammunition, and $40,000 cash was recently seized by Dufferin OPP, following the arrest of a 24-year-old from Orangeville.

The arrest and seizure took place during the execution of a search warrant by Dufferin OPP in the Town of Orangeville on May 26.

As a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, Dufferin OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), located and seized the following items:

• A quantity of Cocaine

• Approximately $ 40 000 cash

• 12 rounds of 45 caliber ammunition

• 3 rounds of 22 caliber ammo

• 3 shotgun shells

• 3 digital scales

• 2 cell phones

A 24-year-old person from Orangeville was charged with following offences:

• Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

• Trafficking Cocaine

• Possession of property obtained by crime

• Possession of ammunition contrary to

prohibition order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in July of 2022, to answer to the charge.

