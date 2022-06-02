Man arrested last week for impaired driving by Dufferin OPP

June 2, 2022 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a person with impaired operation after a traffic complaint.

On May 25, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver. A Dufferin OPP officer was able to intercept the vehicle in the area of King Street and Crozier Street in the Town of Grand Valley. The officer commenced an investigation into the traffic complaint, which led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Chad OLIVER, 36-year-old, from Grand Valley has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August of 2022, to answer to the charge. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The Dufferin OPP would like to thank members of the public for communicating traffic complaints such as this.

“Your assistance is greatly appreciated and you contribute to saving lives by removing impaired drivers from our roads,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements.

“One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people heartbroken,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Readers Comments (0)