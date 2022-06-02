Hospice Dufferin holding butterfly release during hike fundraiser

June 2, 2022 · 0 Comments

Hospice Dufferin will be hosting a butterfly release in conjunction with Hike for Hospice Dufferin to help raise money for programs while providing those that grieve with an opportunity to remember a loved one.

Butterfly Release for Hospice Dufferin will be held Sunday June 12, as participants release their butterflies to celebrate the life of a loved one, at Monora Park at 1:30 p.m.

Participates will purchase their butterflies online and can pick them up at the park All efforts will be made to ensure the butterflies are kept in a cool dry place until they are picked up and released.

Hospice Dufferin choose this fundraiser last year because butterflies are nature’s way of reminding us that there is always hope. When the caterpillar is no more, the butterfly is born in ultimate freedom and beauty.

“The last couple of years have been difficult on families to properly grieve the loss of a loved one.” RaDeana Montgomery Resource Development Communication Coordinator said. “With restrictions on funeral and celebration of life ceremonies, more families are struggling with grief than ever before. This event was designed to provide some comfort and to honour those we love.”

Hospice Dufferin is responsible to raise 40% of their operating budget through fundraisers such as The Butterfly Release. Funds raised go directly back to creating programs and services to help empower people living with life-limiting illness, their caregivers and the bereaved to live fully in the face of challenges.

For more information please visit Hospice Dufferin’s website: hospicedufferin.com for the link to Canada Helps or contact RaDeana Montgomery of Hospice Dufferin at

rmontgomery@hospicedufferin.com

Readers Comments (0)