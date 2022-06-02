Big hitting in early innings cost Mansfield Senior Cubs their game

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs came up against some big hitting in the early inning of their Sunday, May 29, game against the Clearview Orioles.

The Orioles had a huge first inning then Tristan Cabral hit a grand slam in the second that brought in four more runs.

Brad Pendleton started on the mound for the Cubs.

It was a fast-paced game from the second inning with not much action on

the bases.

The third saw Jake Newton get on base with a single followed by another hit that put two men on base, but they couldn’t finish.

Orioles’ batter, Daniel Morningstar hit a two-run home run in the fourth that placed the Clearview team well into the lead.

The fifth inning saw Clearview get one man on base, but that was it. The Cubs had no men on base for the inning.

The game ended in the sixth inning on the mercy rule when the Clearview team managed to bring the runs needed for the umpire to call the game.

The final was a 16-0 win for the Orioles.

The Cubs are still waiting to get their first win of the season. They have brought up some junior players to fill in the ranks this season for some games.

The New Lowell Knights are leading the League with a 5-1 record. They are followed by the Ivy Rangers, Lisle Astros, and Creemore Padres.

The Cubs will be on the road in Clarksburg on June 4.

They will return to their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, June 5, when they will host the Owen Sound Baysox.

Game time is 5:00 p.m.

