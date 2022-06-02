Mansfield Junior Cubs now 2-2 following loss to Caledon Nationals

June 2, 2022

The Mansfield Junior Cubs hosted the Caledon Nationals on the diamond in Mansfield on Thursday, May 26, for their fourth game of the season.

Cody Bryan started on the mound for the Cubs in the evening game.

The Nationals got on the scoreboard early in the game with a single in the top of the fourth.

The inning ended with an impressive catch by shortstop Luke Dunmore, who tracked the ball into shallow left field.

Mansfield’s Bryce Cameron got the first Cubs hit of the night with a single, then went to steal second base.

The Cubs scored on an errant throw to third base that allowed the runner to cross home plate.

Caledon capitalized in the third inning getting men on second and third base and bringing in two runs on deep hits.

The fourth inning got started with a single home run when Caledon’s Cameron O’Neil dropped the ball over the left field fence.

Mansfield came up short in the fourth with two players flying out and no men on base.

In the fifth, hurler Brett Legault took over on the mound for the Cubs.

The first out came with a hard throw to first baseman, Brodie Hunter.

Caledon scored two runs on a hit deep into right field to make it a 6-1 game.

The final three innings saw the Nationals getting the bats moving and getting men on base.

At the end, the score was 14-1 for the Caledon team, handing the Cubs their second loss of the season.

They now have a 2-2 record for the year.

That leaves the Cubs right in the middle of the pack in the eight-team junior division of the NDBL.

Caledon is currently in first place going undefeated after three games.

The Cubs will be back on the diamond in Mansfield on Thursday, June 9, when they will host the Orillia Royals.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

