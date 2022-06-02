Dufferin Cricket Club starting first season June 11

June 2, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin Cricket Club will be starting their inaugural 2022 season with a special opening ceremony and game on Saturday, June 11.

The Shelburne based club already has many members and two teams ready to play.

“I want to go larger and encompass all of Dufferin,” said club founder and president Anand Jagdeo.

“We already have 30 members and two teams. This week we are having two practice sessions – one on Friday (June 3) afternoon from 5 to 9 p.m., and one on Sunday morning from 9 to 1 o’clock. We are launching on Saturday, June 11 at 9:00 a.m. This will be the official launch of the club. We’ll have a game afterwards.”

The Club is planning to have opening ceremonies on the Saturday, with several invited guests including local politicians and special members of the cricket world.

“The plan is to allow time for speeches and then from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. we’ll be having refreshments. We will have a short game from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.”

The event will take place at KTH Park in Shelburne.

The Town has already created a cricket pitch in the park by cutting the grass down to a minimum to create the hard surface needed when bowling the ball during a game.

“We want to spread the word that cricket is in Dufferin County,” Anand said. “Two of my colleagues have been in talks with the Mayor of Orangeville and he has committed to giving us a ground to play, but of course this has to go through council.”

The Club plans to have a weekly playing schedule through the summer. They will be playing every Saturday.

Along with Anand, club organizers include former professional cricket player David Weedon, leader of the Muslims of Dufferin County Iman Soliman, and leader of the Sikh Community in Dufferin, Nihang Gurman.

