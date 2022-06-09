Thefts from vehicles in Shelburne under investigation

June 9, 2022

Dufferin investigating several thefts from vehicles in Shelburne.

On Tuesday (June 7), Dufferin OPP were contacted because a thief targeted unlocked vehicles overnight, in the area of Rintoul Drive and Greenwood Street in Shelburne. This has occurred on several other occasions throughout Shelburne recently. All of the vehicles entered have been left unlocked, making the vehicles easy targets for thieves. If vehicles are locked, a lot of the time, thieves simply move on.

Thieves look for vulnerabilities and crimes of opportunity, so the Dufferin OPP encourages everyone to lock their vehicles and ensure that valuables are stored out of sight.

Dufferin OPP says, do not leave running vehicles unattended as those vehicles become an easy target to steal.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these occurrences, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

