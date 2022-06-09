Dufferin OPP lay impaired operation charges following traffic complaint

Dufferin OPP charged a person with impaired driving in Mono after a traffic complaint on Tuesday.

On June 7 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver in the area of Riddell Road and Centennial Road in the Town of Orangeville. A quick-acting Dufferin OPP officer was able to locate the vehicle and driver in the Town of Mono. The officer commenced an investigation into the traffic complaint, which led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Kendra NEIL, 28-year-old, from Mono has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The Dufferin OPP would like to thank members of the public for communicating traffic complaints such as this. Your assistance is greatly appreciated and you contribute to saving lives by removing impaired drivers from our roads.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people

heartbroken.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca

