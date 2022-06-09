Field of Dreams in Mulmur, a real life fantasy golf course

June 9, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

In the movie, Field of Dreams, the protagonist is ridiculed by his neighbours for building a baseball diamond in the middle of his corn field.

When Peter Riggin decided to build a golf course on his 81-acre property in Mulmur, he had the opposite reaction from friends and family. They were impressed that his dream of creating his own golf course came to fruition.

Mr. Riggin passed away on March 15, 2022, however the six-hole course he created on his property thrives and is still being played several days each week.

His family planted a tree and placed a plaque on the golf course in his memory on Saturday, May 28, and invited friends to join them in honouring Mr. Riggin’s legacy.

Mr. Riggin was an enthusiastic golfer – a four handicap – so he was also a good player. He also excelled in hockey, baseball, and basketball in his youth.

Doreen Riggin, Mr. Riggin’s wife, still lives on the property and allows friends and family to tee off and play some golf close to home on a well designed and maintained course.

The idea of building his own golf course began when the Riggin’s had a cottage and a farm on the Bruce Peninsula. Two of their four children became very interested in golf.

However, they found that the local golf course was not very welcoming to children.

Mr. Riggin built four holes on that property just so the kids could learn the sport.

After moving to Mulmur, he decided to build a new course.

“He was not far from retirement at the time and he needed a project,” Doreen explained. “It took us about three years to find this piece of property that had some elevation here and there. It had sun and it had trees.”

She added, “He did a lot research and spoke to people he knew at the golf club in Mississauga where he had a membership, and learned a lot from them,” in regards to how to create a golf course and make sure the greens and fairways were planted and maintained properly.

Doreen is also a golfer. Now 92, she played the sport up until last year.

Mr. Riggin planned the course during the winter months. He had to figure out how the fairways and greens could be designed and placed around the property.

Trees were also planted to create the rough areas and natural scenery around the course.

“There are six greens,” Doreen said. “From one tee you can play three different holes. You can play a par 3, a par 4, and a par 5. I still let people play here. Monday morning is lady’s morning. There’s about ten ladies who come out to play.”

The course is now maintained by volunteers.

“We have a lot of neighbours and family who will play a few holes. It’s maintained by Brad Smith and Randy Chambers. All the people we’ve had maintain the course, except for Brad, have been retired and wanted something to do.”

The course is called Baie Manor – named after their former cottage where they have great memories.

While some people may think of building their own Field of Dreams, Mr. Riggin actually did it and his legacy lives on every time someone tees off on the Baie

Manor course.

Readers Comments (0)