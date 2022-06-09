Mansfield Senior Cubs win over Owen Sound Baysox over weekend

June 9, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs seemed to have it all together when they hosted the Owen Sound Baysox on the diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, June 5.

The Cubs played their best game of the season and left with a 5-2 win. It was their first victory of the year.

Owen Sound took an early in lead in the game scoring two in the top of the

first inning.

Battling back in the third, TJ Linger hit a single to put two Mansfield players on base.

Tyler Greer made it to first, loading the bases for the Cubs. Devon Caldwell hit a single to drive in the opening Cubs Run.

That was followed by another hit from Jake Newton, who brought in two more runs to give the Cubs a two-run lead.

Neither team could score in the fourth inning.

The Cubs got the bats moving in the sixth inning starting with a big hit from Greer that brought in a run.

With bases loaded, and a hit, the Baysox tried to make a double play, but fumbled and allowed another Cubs run to cross home plate.

Mansfield finished off their offence with a single run in the final inning and held on for the win.

Pitcher Lance Bryan spent the entire game on the mound for the Cubs.

“It was our best complete game all year,” summed up Cubs coach Emerson Pendleton after the game. “From start to finish we had good defence and good at-bats. Lance pitched a beauty of a game. I could tell after the first five innings he was going the distance. The big thing in this game was Lance throwing strikes and keeping them off the bases – then we chipped away offensively. We got our runs and the hits when we needed them. The pitcher throwing strikes gives the defence confidence and the defence playing well gives the pitcher confidence. It was nice to get those add-on runs in the last inning.”

Early in the season the Ivy Ranges have moved into first place in the League.

They are followed by the New Lowell Knights and the Clearview Orioles.

The Cubs will be back on the diamond this weekend when they host the Creemore Padres on Sunday, June 12.

The first pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)