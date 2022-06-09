Locally sponsored basketball team impresses in summer league debut

June 9, 2022 · 0 Comments

Locally sponsored basketball team impresses in summer league debut

A basketball team sponsored by OOFII clothing company, created by Shelburne youth Tyrell Harris in 2020, has allowed the fewest points of any team during the first weekend of Canadian Youth Summer League play.

“OOFII Simcoe United used a strong defensive effort to start fast in their Canadian Youth Summer League debut,” said the Simcoe based basketball team in a recent press release.

“Despite lacking anyone over 5’9” and routinely facing taller players, the grade 7 team showed that they don’t need a shot blocker to lock down the opposition.”

They started league play with a 40-28 victory over Stoney Creek then followed with a 52-34 win over Oshawa’s Triple Balance.

In the process, they allowed fewer points than any other team during the first weekend.

The team prides itself on aggressive man to man and has several players who pride themselves on shutting down the other team’s best players.

They also aggressively helped each other out and rarely allowed second shots because of excellent team rebounding.

The team didn’t shoot as well as they hoped but were able to generate much of their offense from fast breaks because the defense created turnovers and rebounds.

OOFII Simcoe United is a new team that is sponsored by a clothing company named OOFII, which means “rich and wealthy.”

This company was created and founded by Tyrell Harris of Shelburne in February of 2020 when he was 16. Now 18, Harris has been making big waves in the fashion industry in Canada and the U.S.

“We are excited to have him as our new sponsor this year,” said OOFII Simcoe United in a press release.

Readers Comments (0)