CDDHS Co-op Corner: New Tecumseth Animal Clinic

June 16, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Abbigale Hanley

This week Abbigale Hanley from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how New Tecumseth Animal Clinic is contributing to our community’s future. The team at New Tecumseth Animal Clinic consists of Dr. Thanuja Dassanayake (Dr.T) who is the main Veterinarian and owner of the clinic, Samantha Pryse is a Veterinary Assistant and Manager at the clinic, and Adrianna Frappa who is also a Veterinary Assistant.

New Tecumseth Animal Clinic has been in business for 6 years, opening in August of 2016. Some of the services they provide at the clinic are animal dentistry, euthanasia’s, diagnostic lab testing, spays and neuters, and medication for patients that need it. My experience with the New Tecumseth Animal Clinic has been amazing.

My job title at the clinic is a Veterinary Assistant. Some of my daily tasks as a vet assistant are to comfort the pets, restrain pets during examinations and care, cleaning and sterilizing, and maintaining kennels and examination rooms as well as other equipment.

Some other tasks I will get to learn while being at the New Tecumseth Animal Clinic is to take blood from patients, assist during x-rays and learning to set up the machine. Some special equipment we have at the clinic is an autoclave which sterilizes equipment and surgery packs. We also use a centrifuge to separate blood components and make pathogens easier to detect.

Some other careers that are associated with my placement are Ultrasound Technicians who use imaging equipment to create images that they study and examine, and they may also conduct tests based on the need of the patient. A Veterinary Dentist cleans, adjusts, files, extracts, and repair of animals’ teeth and all other aspects of oral health care in animals. A Veterinary Technician performs laboratory tests, fills prescriptions, prepare animals for surgery, monitor anesthesia, assists in surgical operations, and monitors and evaluates clinical symptoms. An Orthopedic Surgeon focuses on the diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and prevention of diseases of the bones, joints, ligament, muscles, tendons and nerves.

New Tecumseth Animal Clinic supports the Co-op programs of local high schools by offering incredible learning experiences for their students.

