Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP apprehend suspect for multiple thefts from vehicles in Shelburne

June 16, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Suspect apprehended for thefts from vehicles in Shelburne

Dufferin OPP have charged a person in relation to multiple thefts from motor vehicles in Shelburne. 

Over the last several weeks, Dufferin OPP has responded to several reports of thefts from motor vehicles in Shelburne. Officers have been investigating the matter, identifying the suspect and ultimately charging a 38-year-old male from Shelburne with the following offences:

• Theft

• Mischief

• Breach of a release order

“Thieves look for vulnerabilities and crimes of opportunity. The Dufferin OPP encourages everyone to lock their vehicles and ensure that valuables are stored out of sight,” said the Dufferin OPP in a recent press release. 

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage in relation to the theft from vehicles, is asked to call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Cricket Club holds exhibition at Museum of Dufferin

The Shelburne Cricket Club was present at the multicultural event sponsored by the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD)on Saturday, June ...

Dufferin County Multicultural Day celebrated at MoD

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter From steel pan drumming to dancing, food and artwork, the Dufferin County Multicultural Day Event made a ...

Winners announced for Multicultural Day Event Art Show

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation and Museum of Dufferin (MoD) announced the winners of the 2022 Multicultural ...

Winners announced for Multicultural Day Event Art Show

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation and Museum of Dufferin (MoD) announced the winners of the 2022 Multicultural ...

HMF Concert Series to feature Leisa Way’s rock concert

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rock n’ Roll is on the way to Shelburne.  The Rotary Club of Shelburne will be kicking ...

Third Walk to End ALS honours Cathi Snider

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A small but dedicated wave of purple made its way through the streets of Shelburne this past ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected for fifth consecutive term

Written By Sam Odrowski Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones is now serving her fifth consecutive term as MPP in Dufferin¬–Caledon.  She holds one of 83 seats ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support