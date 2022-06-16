Dufferin OPP apprehend suspect for multiple thefts from vehicles in Shelburne

June 16, 2022 · 0 Comments

Suspect apprehended for thefts from vehicles in Shelburne

Dufferin OPP have charged a person in relation to multiple thefts from motor vehicles in Shelburne.

Over the last several weeks, Dufferin OPP has responded to several reports of thefts from motor vehicles in Shelburne. Officers have been investigating the matter, identifying the suspect and ultimately charging a 38-year-old male from Shelburne with the following offences:

• Theft

• Mischief

• Breach of a release order

“Thieves look for vulnerabilities and crimes of opportunity. The Dufferin OPP encourages everyone to lock their vehicles and ensure that valuables are stored out of sight,” said the Dufferin OPP in a recent press release.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage in relation to the theft from vehicles, is asked to call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Readers Comments (0)