Two drivers charged for impaired driving

Dufferin OPP charged two drivers with impaired operation in two separate incidents over the weekend. 

On Friday (June 10) at approximately 2:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint on Highway 10 near Caledon Village. An officer intercepted the suspected vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Highway 10 and Rolling Hills Drive in Orangeville. As the officer investigated the traffic complaint, they were led into an impaired operation investigation.  

As a result of the investigation, Christopher STADNISKY, 38-year-old, from the Town of Blue Mountains has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

On Saturday (June 11), at approximately 11:15 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a RIDE program at the intersection of Greenwood Street and Robert Street in Shelburne. A vehicle entered the RIDE spot check and the officers commenced an impaired operation investigation. 

As a result of the investigation, Jordan VARLEY, 22-year-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days and their vehicles impounded for seven days. These charges have not been proven in court. 



         

