Current & Past Articles » Sports

Junior Mansfield Cubs make a comeback to tie with Royals

June 16, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs made a comeback from a 3-0 deficit to tie up in their Thursday (June 9) night game against the Orillia Royals on the diamond in Mansfield.

The Royal were leading 3-0 after four innings with not a lot of hits from
either team.

It was the fourth inning where the Cubs got the bats moving and they started scoring.

The inning started with Braden Doiron getting on base after getting beaned with an errant pitch.

Jake Armstrong hit a single to put two Cubs on base.

The Cubs were on the scoreboard when Connor Wiley hit to deep right field and brought in two runs.

That was followed up from Brodie Hunter that brought in the tying run.

The Royals went ahead again in the fifth inning when a line drive landed shallow in the outfield and bought a runner enough time to cross the plate to make it a 4-3 game. The Royals went ahead by two on a bunt that bought some time for the base runner.

Mansfield’s Jake Armstrong had a huge hit in the fifth inning when he hit deep to left field for a double and brought in another run to make it a 5-4 game.

The game was tied in the sixth inning after Aiden Pain advanced the runners with double to centre field. That was followed up with a hit from Bryce Cameron that put men on first and third.

An errant throw to third base by the Royals cost them the lead when a Cubs runner took ad-vantage and crossed the plate to tie the game.

With light fading, the decision was made to call the game after the sixth inning to avoid a situ-ation where a long inning could cause the game to be called because of darkness without both teams getting final at-bat.

The final was a 5- 5 tie.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, June 19, when they will host Creemore Padres.

Game time is 5:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Cricket Club holds exhibition at Museum of Dufferin

The Shelburne Cricket Club was present at the multicultural event sponsored by the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD)on Saturday, June ...

Dufferin County Multicultural Day celebrated at MoD

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter From steel pan drumming to dancing, food and artwork, the Dufferin County Multicultural Day Event made a ...

Winners announced for Multicultural Day Event Art Show

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation and Museum of Dufferin (MoD) announced the winners of the 2022 Multicultural ...

Winners announced for Multicultural Day Event Art Show

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation and Museum of Dufferin (MoD) announced the winners of the 2022 Multicultural ...

HMF Concert Series to feature Leisa Way’s rock concert

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Rock n’ Roll is on the way to Shelburne.  The Rotary Club of Shelburne will be kicking ...

Third Walk to End ALS honours Cathi Snider

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A small but dedicated wave of purple made its way through the streets of Shelburne this past ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected for fifth consecutive term

Written By Sam Odrowski Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones is now serving her fifth consecutive term as MPP in Dufferin¬–Caledon.  She holds one of 83 seats ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support