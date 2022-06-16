Junior Mansfield Cubs make a comeback to tie with Royals

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs made a comeback from a 3-0 deficit to tie up in their Thursday (June 9) night game against the Orillia Royals on the diamond in Mansfield.

The Royal were leading 3-0 after four innings with not a lot of hits from

either team.

It was the fourth inning where the Cubs got the bats moving and they started scoring.

The inning started with Braden Doiron getting on base after getting beaned with an errant pitch.

Jake Armstrong hit a single to put two Cubs on base.

The Cubs were on the scoreboard when Connor Wiley hit to deep right field and brought in two runs.

That was followed up from Brodie Hunter that brought in the tying run.

The Royals went ahead again in the fifth inning when a line drive landed shallow in the outfield and bought a runner enough time to cross the plate to make it a 4-3 game. The Royals went ahead by two on a bunt that bought some time for the base runner.

Mansfield’s Jake Armstrong had a huge hit in the fifth inning when he hit deep to left field for a double and brought in another run to make it a 5-4 game.

The game was tied in the sixth inning after Aiden Pain advanced the runners with double to centre field. That was followed up with a hit from Bryce Cameron that put men on first and third.

An errant throw to third base by the Royals cost them the lead when a Cubs runner took ad-vantage and crossed the plate to tie the game.

With light fading, the decision was made to call the game after the sixth inning to avoid a situ-ation where a long inning could cause the game to be called because of darkness without both teams getting final at-bat.

The final was a 5- 5 tie.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, June 19, when they will host Creemore Padres.

Game time is 5:30 p.m.

