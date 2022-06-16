Dufferin Cricket Club match report

June 16, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Cricket Club’s (DCC) Boys in Brown, led by Abdul Raquueb, won the toss and batted first.

Adbul opened the innings with Rohan who was the first to go being bowled by a shooter from Affan. Zain Ali was next and stayed around for a bit with his captain but was then run out for ten.

Vinay Sai was next in and together with his captain sought to revie the innings before he was caught off Sandeep for a well-played 21. Two balls later, Sandee struck again this time getting the very dangerous looking Abdul trapped LBW for a top score of 32 with two – fours, and two -sixes.

Surya and Faraz then came together and put on a nice little partnership before Surya was run out for 14 leaving Faraz not out on 16 with one four and one six.

DCC Boys in Blue therefore set a target of 116 to win in 15 overs and got here with four balls to spare for the loss of one wicket.

Captain Hemanth, who was nursing a groin injury and hobbling between the wickets opened with Vijay Birdar and the pair put on a partnership of 50 before Vijay was out for an attacking 29 containing three fours and two sixes.

Blue’s VC Prashant then joined in his skipper and took the attack to the opposition scoring an attacking 43 N.O. studded with four sixes and one four.

Hemanth batted beautifully given the fact he was injured and remained not out on 39 with five fours and one six.

It was a close game despite the score, and underlined the talent that DCC already has.

Readers Comments (0)