Good defence and solid pitching make for low scoring senior game

June 16, 2022

Written By Brian Lockhart

Good pitching and excellent defensive posturing created a low scoring game when the Mansfield Senior Cubs hosted the Ivy Rangers at the diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 8.

Devon Caldwell started out on the mound for the Cubs.

Ivy got the opening run in the first inning on a single run home run.

The Rangers were ahead by two in the top of the fourth when a hit to deep centre field brought in a run.

Alex Attenborough started off the Cubs in the fourth with a hit to centre field for a double. The Cubs managed to get two players on base but couldn’t finish.

In the fifth, Cubs right fielder, Tyler Greer made a huge catch right at the fence for the out.

Jordan Metz started it off in the fifth with a single, but no more men got on base and the inning ended with an out on a throw to first base.

Good defensive work in the sixth inning by the Cubs stopped the Rangers including another great grab by right fielder Greer when he reached over the fence to catch a fly ball.

The seventh inning saw both teams shut-down when they couldn’t get men on base.

The game ended with a tight 2-0 win for the Rangers.

“It was a real pitchers battle,” summed up Cub’s Devon Caldwell after the game, adding, “Defensively it was all there for us tonight. They hit that one home run, but we couldn’t do anything about that.”

Caldwell said that good defensive play kept the score low for the night’s game.

The Rangers are in first place in the North Dufferin Baseball League’s senior division. They are followed by the Lisle Astros and the New Lowell Knights.

The Cubs will be back on the diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 22, when they will host the Lisle Astros.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

