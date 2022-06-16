Dufferin Cricket Club hosts inaugural event to start the season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Dufferin Cricket Club opened their 2022 season with some fanfare and opening ceremonies before settling down and getting a game going on the pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne on Saturday, June 11.

The Club is hoping to attract players from around the region to sign up and play.

Currently they have two teams in the lineup that have already been on the pitch practicing prior to Saturday’s official launch.

Several local dignitaries turned out for the opening ceremonies and to congratulate the Club for getting things underway in the region.

Newly elected MPP for Simcoe-Grey, Brian Saunderson, Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills, Deputy Mayor Steve Anderson, Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown, and Alliston Deputy Mayor Richard Norcross all attended.

The Club has players from Orangeville and Alliston among its members and is hoping to expand its operations to those towns.

The Club served refreshments to guests prior to the game.

The game had an enthusiastic response from those in the crowd and players on the sidelines as the action got underway with a 9:30 a.m. start.

“We have a game going between the DCC Boys in Blue and the DCC Boys in Brown,” said Club president, Anand Jagdeo. “DCC Brown won the toss, and made 115 runs and 15 overs,” he said of the start of the game. We have a commitment from Orangeville and New Tecumseth to expand the game to those towns. We’ll be expanding to those towns very soon. This park (KTH) will soon be the permanent cricket facility in Shelburne.”

The Club also plays at the Lions Sports Park in Orangeville.

It was a good day for outdoor sports with a lot of sun and good temperatures so the players appreciated being able to play their sport.

If you are interested in joining up or want to learn the sport, the Dufferin Cricket Club is happy to bring new members on board with hopes of getting more teams in the League over the coming years.

