Ram Rodeo returned to region over weekend

June 23, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Thousands of people filled out the stands at the Orangeville Fairgrounds over the weekend for the return of Headwaters Ram Rodeo.

Last Saturday and Sunday (June 18-19), roughly 3,000 to 4,000 attendees enjoyed a variety of competitions, including bull riding, barrel racing, bucking horse, steer riding and pole bending.

“The rodeo went very well and we’re thrilled that we’re back from COVID,” said Ross Millar, Ram Rodeo Tour president. “People really supported it.”

But the two-day rodeo wasn’t just for entertainment, the event also generated around $10,000, split between Tuff Therapeutic Riding in Mono and the 85 Tornado Squadron Air Cadets of Grand Valley.

“Thank you everybody for coming out, supporting our sport and supporting the charities that we’re involved with,”

said Millar.

There were some tight races at the rodeo, with the winners of women’s barrel racing being separated by a few thousandths of a second.

Yasmeen Iravani won first place with a clear lead and time of 14.910 seconds, followed by Mackenzie Murdoch at 15.410, Amanda Crzven at 15.440, while Jordyn Riehl and Cayla Mursall tied fourth place, both having the same time of 15.500.

When looking at bull riding, Austin Illman won first place with 73 points, followed by O’Rourke Jack with 71 points, while the rest of the competitors

didn’t qualify.

Top pole bender was Mackenzie Finney with a time of 21.250, followed by Deirde Smullen at 21.520 seconds, and Jazmine Kreische at 21.600.

First place for Saddlebronc was Kirkland Reaney with a score of 71, followed by Lester Bowman at 69 points and Trevor Cowley at 66.

The rodeo will return to the Orangeville Fairgrounds for round two on August 20-21. The Ram Rodeo tour has a total of 14 stops.

The championship finals will be held at a to be determined location October 14-16.

