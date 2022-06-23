Current & Past Articles » Police news

Two impaired drivers recently charged by Dufferin OPP in Shelburne 

June 23, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged two people with impaired driving in two separate traffic stops on Tuesday (June 21) in Shelburne.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a Dufferin OPP officer conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot at Highway 89 and County Road 124. During that traffic stop, the officer was led into an impaired operation investigation.  

As a result of the investigation, Rodriguez ABRAHAM, 54-year-old, from Mono Township has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Later on Tuesday, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint on County Road 11. A Dufferin OPP officer intercepted the vehicle on County Road 11 as it was entering the Town of Shelburne and conducted a traffic stop. As the officer was investigating the traffic complaint, they were led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Ankitkumar PATEL, 35-year-old, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused’s driver’s licences were suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for seven days. The charges have not been proven
in court. 



         

Categories

