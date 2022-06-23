Current & Past Articles » Police news

Impaired driver nabbed by Dufferin OPP Sunday morning

June 23, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged a person with impaired operation following a traffic complaint on Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:10 a.m. on June 19, Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint on Porterfield Road, just south of Dufferin County Road 109, in the Town of Caledon. The responding officers found the vehicle that was the subject of the complaint and commenced an investigation. During that investigation, the officer was led into an impaired operation investigation.  

As a result of the investigation, Mark BARBEAU, 56-year-old, from Malahide Township has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Possess unmarked cigarettes

• Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for seven days. The charges have not been proven in court. 

“The Dufferin OPP would like to thank members of the public for communicating traffic complaints such as this,” said the Dufferin OPP. “You contribute to saving lives by removing impaired drivers from our roads.”



         

