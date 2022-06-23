Orangeville resident charged with impaired driving by Dufferin OPP

Dufferin OPP charged a person in Orangeville with impaired operation following an unrelated complaint.

Last Tuesday (June 14) at approximately 9:55 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a call for service in Orangeville. The responding officer commenced an investigation with the complainant. During the course of the original investigation the officer was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Tara SHAND, 39-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August of 2022, to answer to the charge. The charge has not been proven in court.

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people heartbroken.”

