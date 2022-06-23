Trouble in fourth inning costs Mansfield Senior Cubs a game in Bolton

June 23, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs travelled to Bolton to take on the Brewers on Thursday, June 16, on a perfect game day weather-wise.

The Cubs got off to a good start with some great hitting in the early going.

Logan Wallace led off for the Cubs as first batter, hitting to deep centre field for a double. That was followed by a nice hit from Jordan Metz to put two men on base, but the inning ended with no scoring.

On defence the Cubs did well taking out three batters in a row to end the first inning.

The second inning saw the Brewers make a double play for two outs followed by a tag at first to retire the side.

The Brewers had a man on base on a ground rule double when the ball bounced over the fence and out of bounds. They scored on the next at-bat on a short hit that brought in a run.

Neither team could do much in the third.

It was the fourth inning that saw the Cubs in trouble, when the Brewers managed to get three home runs to put them in the lead.

The Brewers followed up with more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to really open the scoring.

The game was called on the mercy rule going into the sixth inning and the Brewers took the game 10-0. The Ivy Rangers have moved into first place in the senior division with a 10-2 record so far for the season.

They are followed by the Creemore Padres, the Bolton Brewers, and the Clearview Orioles.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, June 26, when they will host the Bolton Dodgers.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)