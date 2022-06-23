Current & Past Articles » Sports

Gladiators win over Knights in Shelburne Cricket Club action

June 23, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Gladiators took on the Shelburne Knights on the pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne during cricket action on Saturday, June 18.

It was the second highest game score for the Shelburne Cricket Club league with the Gladiators scoring 161 runs on the board, and Onkar Sharan scoring 64 runs to secure the team for a solid victory.

There was a new SCC record made with Ahsen Siddiqui from the Gladiators hitting five boundaries on five consecutive balls.

The Knights tried to chase the score but were short 26 runs giving the win to
the Gladiators.

It was a double game week for the Knights. They played their second match with the Warriors on Sunday, June 29.

It was a low scoring game with the Knights putting only 116 runs to defend.

Following their previous loss they went on full attack mode. They defended their low score with some awesome bowling and won the match with 38 runs.



         

