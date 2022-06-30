Open house being held for County’s Municipal Comprehensive Review

June 30, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County residents and stakeholders are invited to learn more about the County’s Municipal Comprehensive Review (MCR) through an upcoming open house event.

The County of Dufferin will be hosting the Public Open House on July 26 at the Mel Lloyd Centre – Horizon Room, located at 167 Centre Street in Shelburne, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The event is part of the County’s efforts to increase public engagement around the MCR process.

“On May 12, 2022, Dufferin County Council approved a phased approach to the MCR process. Community and resident feedback are critical as the MCR will shape the future of the County,” said Cody Joudry, director of development and tourism for Dufferin County. “This event is an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to learn more about the MCR, and the projected and allocated growth in population and employment by community. We look forward to seeing and hearing from people at the event.”

Currently, Dufferin County is home to 66,000 people and according to the Province of Ontario’s Growth Plan, is expected to grow to 95,000 by 2051. As a way to address the predicted growth in population, Dufferin County is working on the Municipal Comprehensive Review – a series of studies that will influence Dufferin’s official plan and shape its growth for the next 30 years.

The Public Open House event will look at the findings from the Land Need Analysis report and transportation study.

The event is open to all community members and residents of Dufferin County and can be registered for by emailing planner@dufferincounty.ca. Walk-ins will also be welcomed.

EarlyON services will be available on-site during the event as well as free transportation if needed. Registration for EarlyOn or transportation services is required and can be done by emailing dmarwaha@dufferincounty.ca by July 21.

For more information on the Public Open House and the Municipal Comprehensive review visit the County’s website at www.joinindufferin.com.

Readers Comments (0)