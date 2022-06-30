Single run gives Junior Cubs an edge over Orangeville Bengals

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a lot of good defence that kept Friday (June 24) night’s junior game between the Mansfield Cubs and the Orangeville Bengals to a low score.

Both teams put up a solid effort on the diamond with few errors and a lot of good hitting for the night.

Mansfield’s Cody Bryan got the first hit of the night for a single in the first inning.

The Bengals were first to get on the scoreboard with a run brought in during the first inning.

It was a tie game in the second inning when Jake Armstrong singled, and that was followed by a hit to the shallow outfield by Brodie Hunter that brought a Cubs player across home plate.

Orangeville took a one run lead in the bottom of the second inning after getting men on first and third.

The Cubs were trailing by two, when they started the fifth inning.

Ben Nicholson led off with a double to start the inning.

Cody Bryan stole home plate when a bad pitch game him enough time for the dash from third base.

The game was again tied when Dylan Brown hit deep to centre for a double and Jake Armstrong brought him in with a hit to the field.

The Cubs managed to score again to take a one goal lead and held on for the rest of the game to leave the diamond with a 4-3 win.

“It was a very low scoring game,” said Cubs’ coach Lance Bryan. “The last time we played these guys it was an 18-16 game. This game was awesome to see, very few errors, very few walks. It was good baseball. It was a good clean game. Going into this game our record was 4-3, and their record was 4-3, so that gives us a little bit of an edge in the standings.”

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Thursday, June 30, to host the Midland Twins.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

