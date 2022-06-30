Senior Mansfield Cubs win 7-4 in a fast paced game with Lisle Astros

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a lot of good hitting and some really solid defence that gave the Mansfield Senior Cubs their win over the Lisle Astros on Wednesday (June 22) night on the diamond in Mansfield.

The Cubs started off well bringing in two runs in the first inning.

Mansfield went ahead 5-0 when Devon Caldwell hit a three-run home run over the left field fence in the second inning for a big early lead.

The Cubs had the bats moving in the third inning getting the bases loaded but they couldn’t finish.

Cubs defence worked especially well in this fast past game. They shut down the Astros for three innings before the Lisle team could score in the fifth.

Both pitchers, including Mansfield’s Lance Bryan who pitched the entire game, wasted little time on the mound preferring to keep the pace of the game moving by spending little time between pitches.

It was a 5-2 game in the fifth inning when Lisle brought in two runs.

The Cubs managed two more runs in the sixth inning to take the game 7-4.

“The two pitchers who were pitching like to work quickly,” said Cubs coach Emerson Pendleton about how quickly the game was played.

“We had great defence tonight. For us, I think that was the difference. They made a couple of errors and we didn’t. Good defence makes those innings that much quicker; an error here and there makes it that much longer.”

The Cubs really performed well in this game and played well through all

the innings.

“Were starting to hit our stride, we’re starting to get warmed up,” Emerson said.

He added, “Devon Caldwell’s home run was the difference maker tonight. We had some solid hits to shallow field, they were solid singles. If we stick to our thing, we’ll get some wins. It was a big win for us. We’re getting our confidence and hoping to make a push for one of the last playoffs spots.”

The Cubs will be back on the diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, July 10, to host he Midland Mariners.

Game time is 1:30 p.m.

