Dufferin Cricket Club hosts double wicket competition for Canada Day

July 7, 2022

The Dufferin Cricket Club played its first double wicket competition for the Canada Day Trophy on Friday, July 1.

There were six pairs. Batting first, the pair of Anand Jagdeo and Jatinder put up a respectable score of 31 runs off their allotted five overs. That was over taken by the third pair of Prashant and Sandeep who scored 36 runs.

The fifth pair of Charandeep and Ashish then threatened to become the highest scorers with some good batting but were only able to get to a creditable 29.

The final pair of Karanveer and Rjit who obviously had their eyes on the trophy, then started smacking the ball around and took 12 runs off their first over bowled
by Sameer.

With 25 to get off the remaining four overs, Prashant, Vinay, and Sandeep pulled things back with some tidy bowling in the next three overs leaving Karanveer and Rjit with eight to get off the final over bowled by Prashant.

The pair finished on a well-played 34 leaving Sandeep and Prashant the winners.



         

