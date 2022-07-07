Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Cricket Club celebrates Canada Day holiday with double header

July 7, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Shelburne Cricket Club celebrated Canada Day on July 1 with a double header during week six of the season.

The Shelburne Knights were up against the Gladiators in the first game.

It was the lowest scoring game in the league so far with the Gladiators putting only 56 runs on the board.

The Knights chased the 56 runs with the loss of six wickets to secure the victory.

Tabish Taufiq was the man of the match by taking four wickets. 

The Knights were back at it the next day, and spurred on by their previous win.

This time they were up against
the Warriors.

It was another low scoring game when with the Warrior scoring only 66 runs.

It was another comfortable win for the Knights. They chased the score with the loss of only four wickets.

Jajbir Sran from the Warriors was awarded the man of the match. 

With the two wins, the Knights are now leading in the points column in the league.



         

