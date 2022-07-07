Over 500 driving charges laid over long weekend

July 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP were busy over the weekend, laying over 500 driving related charges from June 26 to July 3.

The charges were made through the Canada Day Week traffic safety campaign that Dufferin OPP participated across local roads, trails, and waterways.

Dufferin OPP officers laid a total of 528 driving related criminal charges and Provincial Offences Notices during the campaign, with the following breakdown:

• Speeding – 343

• Impaired Driving – 4

• Distracted Driving – 15

• Stunt Driving – 5

• Seatbelts – 19

• Other Provincial Offences – 141

Dufferin OPP officers also issued 169 warnings to drivers.

“Warnings are an important component of road safety, as they allow officers the opportunity engage with drivers and educate about road safety,” said the Dufferin OPP in a press release.

In this one-week period, Dufferin OPP responded to 36 motor vehicle collisions, with zero fatalities, which is the statistic that Dufferin OPP say they’re most grateful for. Data OPP’s Central Region as a whole, which spans from Dufferin County in the west and Peterborough in the east, there were 2,568 traffic-related charges between June 25 and July 3.

“The weeklong campaign was designed to save lives and reduce injuries on Ontario’s roads, trails and waterways with a special focus on safety equipment,” said the Central Region OPP in a press release.

“During the campaign, officers were highly visible as they focused on safety equipment, such as helmets, lifejackets and seatbelts. Although properly worn safety equipment was the focus of this campaign, enforcement was not limited to just equipment.”

Charges laid in Central Region include:

• Speeding – 1331

• Various Highway Traffic Act / Hazardous Moving Violations – 863

• Stunt Driving – 31

• Impaired by Drugs or Alcohol – 63

• Suspensions – warning range on Approved Roadside Screening Device – 10

• Distracted Driving – 26

• Seatbelts (motor vehicle) – 179

• Seatbelts (off-road vehicle) – 6

There were also 44 charges made on watercraft for failing to have a personal flotation device or life jacket and six charges made to riders of Off Road Vehicles for having no helmet.

Central Region OPP officers conducted 2,746 traffic stops ramping up enforcement and education regarding the presence and use of lifesaving equipment.

