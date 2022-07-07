Recent Facebook post about dangerous person in Orangeville declared hoax by OPP

Dufferin OPP have received several calls recently regarding a false Facebook post warning people of a dangerous person roaming the streets of Orangeville.

The OPP Central Region Twitter page posted on July 5 that a photo put up by Edward Gwadu Takavada on The Orangeville Market Facebook Page, stating “warning, dangerous mentally ill man on the loose in Orangeville!!”, is a hoax.

Mr. Takavada’s post goes on to say that “The public is being warned of Mr. K Brendon, he was reported missing last week from his home. He is mentally ill and is very dangerous, he walks around with a pocket knife, he used it to kill his wife’s cat a day before he went missing. If anyone sees him please report to the authorities. Warn others.”

OPP Central Region said there is no risk to public safety for residents. “Please stop sharing the post to FB pages,” they tweeted.

