Senior Cubs will have to put in serious effort to make the playoffs

July 7, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs still have a chance to make the playoffs this season but it means they will have to put out their best effort in the final seven games in the regular season.

The Cubs are in the number 11 spot in the 13 team senior division with a 4-12-1 record and 9 points.

They are four points behind the number eight spot in the league line-up.

Only the top eight teams will make

the playoffs.

The Cubs have an opportunity to make up the points to move them up in the standings but it means they will have to win a majority of the remaining games and the three teams ahead of them will have to give up some losses.

The New Lowell Knights are in the number one spot after a good season that brought them 14 wins and three losses so far.

They have some big competition with the Bolton Brewers, who are just one point behind for a second place standing and 13 wins for the season.

Another top contender are the Ivy Rangers who have won 13 games this year to accumulate 26 points so far this season.

They are followed by the Midland Mariners, the Creemore Padres, the Lisle Astros, and the Clearview Orioles.

It is going to be a battle for the number eight spot in the standings as it is still open depending on the final remaining games.

The Barrie Angles and the Owen Sound Baysox are separated by a single point and are in eighth and ninth spot respectively.

Either one of those teams could make the playoffs.

The Mansfield Cubs and the Clarksburg Blues, both have nine points. To get a shot at the playoffs they would pretty much have to win all their remaining games while the teams ahead of them would have to start losing.

In the basement, the Orillia Majors and Bolton Dodgers have won only two games each this year and have no chance

of advancing.

The Senior division of the NDBL will play its final regular season games on July 23, 24, and those games have all been rescheduled from earlier in the season.

The playoffs will commence the following week.

