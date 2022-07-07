Junior Cubs in 3rd place with two games left

Written By Brian Lockhart

With two games left in the regular schedule, the Mansfield Cubs are in a good position in the standings going into the playoffs.

The Cubs have had a good showing this year with a lot of strong play. However, they haven’t won their game by a big margin as there are some strong teams across the division this season.

They have had several close games, but so have most other teams in the division.

The Cubs have scored 98 runs for the season, but allowed 92 two against over the course of 12 games.

They won their last game on June 30, with a 10-0 score over the Midland Jr. Twins during a mid-week match in Mansfield.

The win brings the Cubs record to 6-4-2 for the season giving them third place in the Junior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League.

There’s a chance they could move up in the standings depending on how they do in the final two games.

After the weekend, the Orillia Royals are in first place with an 8-2-1 record with two games left on their schedule.

The Cubs will be up against the Royals on July 7, in Orillia.

The Caledon Nationals have an 8-3 record and are in second place – two points behind Orillia.

In fourth place, the Georgina Bulldogs have an even 5-5 record.

In the number five spot, the Midland Twins are riding on a 5-6 record with 10 points.

The Orangeville Bengals are in sixth place with a 4-5-1 record, followed by the Barrie Baycats in the seventh spot with a 4-7 record.

At the bottom, the Creemore Padres have won only one game this year and tied two.

All eight junior teams will enter the playoffs this year.

The Cubs will play their final game of the regular season on July 10, when they will be up against the Georgina Bulldogs in Georgina.

