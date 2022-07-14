First ever Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon fundraiser to feature local NHL stars

July 14, 2022

Written By Sam Odrowski

Five NHL stars are coming to Teen Ranch next month, bringing high speed hockey action to Dufferin and Caledon residents in support of a good cause.

On August 10 at 7 p.m., local NHL talent Brett Ritchie and Nick Ritchie will lead Team Dufferin against Team Caledon, led by Taylor Raddysh, Darren Raddysh, and Andrew Mangiapane for the first ever Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon fundraiser.

It will be a competitive match between NHL and other high level hockey players at Teen Ranch (20682 Hurontario St, Caledon), with the end goal of raising $100,000 for Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

Tickets are $15 each or four for $20 to get access to Teen Ranch’s arena for the game, which can house around 700 people.

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback said whether you’re on Team Dufferin or Team Caledon, the game offers a great opportunity to see local all-stars play their sport.

“If you love hockey and you want to be able to get really up close to a high-level hockey game, this is a small arena, with not a lot of seating,” he said. “You’re going to be close to the play no matter where you are. If you’d like to experience that with your kids, I think you should buy some tickets. You’re going to have a fantastic time.”

The game will be five on five with three

full periods.

“It’s going to be a high skilled, fast paced game,” said Seeback. “A great event for people to look forward to now that we have finally moved out of all the COVID restrictions.”

Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon’s official title sponsor is Amazon Canada, who’s helped to kick off fundraising efforts.

A raffle is running to help raise funds for HHCC, with tickets costing $20 each or a bundle of six for $100. There are three prizes for the raffle winners: two Air Canada Economy Class Return Tickets for travel to any destination in the airline’s worldwide network; two tickets to Twenty One Pilots in Toronto on Aug. 27; and four tickets to the Toronto Maple Leads in Toronto for a 2023 game and a Miller Tavern gift certificate (Bay Street Location).

Tickets are already over 50 per cent sold out for the game, so Seeback said to buy them early to make sure you secure a spot for game day.

Tickets can be bought in advance at hockeynightdc.ca/buy-tickets.

Seeback said he’s looking forward to seeing everyone come out and noted that the local NHL players who are leading the teams are excited as well.

“The players are happy to be here. Almost all of them are local players, so I’m sure they’re going to be happy to see the fans in the stands,” he enthused. “It’s just going to be a great event.”

