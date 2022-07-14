Public input sought in online survey for updated parking by-law

July 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne has launched an online survey to gather community input for an updated parking by-law.

The Town’s current traffic by-law was written in 1983 and has seen a number of amendments in response to changes and demands for additional or alternative provisions.

In a news release issued on July 11, the Town said municipalities have the options to combine the original by-law by incorporating all the change into an all-encompassing by-law or to recreate a new by-law to address and meet the news standards, guidelines, regulations, and legislation.

“Town staff determined the best solution was to create a new by-law that will meet the demands of today’s traffic environment,” reads the news release.

The Town noted the creation of a new by-law will reflect the ongoing needs of the community.

The survey will run from July 11 until July 22 and takes approximately 5 minutes to complete.

Staff will bring forward the revised parking bylaw to council on July 25.

The parking bylaw survey can be found on the Town of Shelburne website.

