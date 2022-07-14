Local company offering small batch BBQ sauces from southern USA

July 14, 2022

Written By Sam Odrowski

The distinctive flavour of authentic southern BBQ sauce, sourced from some of best small batch producers within the United States, is now available across Canada.

New Dufferin County business, BBQ Sauce Nation, is sourcing award winning sauces and rubs from the very best sauce producers in the United States and distributing them locally.

But the family run company’s small batch BBQ sauces aren’t available in stores, the only way to get a hold of them is by visiting bbqsaucenation.com.

“It’s a unique sauce experience,” said Doug Rowe, owner of BBQ Sauce Nation. “These sauces have tastes and textures you wouldn’t normally find.”

Being a BBQ sauce connoisseur, Rowe has put countless hours into taste testing, narrowing his product line down to a short list of quality producers. There’s a variety of flavours, from mild and sweet to flaming hot, coming from Texas, Virginia, Missouri, New York and North Carolina.

One of the more popular products at bbqsaucenation.com is the line of sauces produced by John Henry, who did the BBQ for President George H. W. Bush’s inauguration and later travelled with Bush to Asia to cook his famous barbequed dishes.

John Henry and the many other world-class BBQ sauce makers who Rowe sources his products from say they are excited to break into the Canadian market. It’s been difficult for them to get their sauces or rubs north of the border until now because of high shipping and duty fees.

“It was just way to cost prohibitive for them to supply the Canadian market themselves. I’ve priced it out and the shipping is ridiculous, which is one of the reasons why I started this BBQ sauce business,” he said. “It’s something that isn’t available locally. At this point, most our sauces aren’t available anywhere else in Canada.”

The idea for the BBQ Sauce Nation came about during the pandemic when Rowe was looking for something to do other than watch T.V. He became interested in e-commerce and after watching many BBQ YouTube videos, the idea was born.

“What we came across was specialty small batch sauces, handcrafted by various southern style BBQ sauce producers across the United States. It’s like nothing you would find in the grocery store. It’s made with high quality ingredients that you can actually pronounce,” said Rowe. “In the south, these guys take barbecue seriously – very seriously. And these companies are passionate about what they’re doing with their barbecue sauces and what they put in them. A lot of their recipes have been handed down for generations.”

The sauces are free of additives and preservatives, high fructose corn syrup, and most are gluten free.

“When you do a bit of research on it and realize you can get the same taste without all the added stuff, why not try it out?” said Rowe of his small batch BBQ sauces.

The sauces are excellent on anything being pulled off the BBQ but Rowe said he personally loves saucing up his steaks or using the rubs on rotisserie chicken.

To try some of the small batch BBQ sauces visit bbqsaucenation.com. Free delivery is offered to customers in Orangeville.

“Give us a try,” said Rowe. “Check out the website and read the stories behind our sauces. Some of these guys have been in business for over 80 years – and for good reason. A lot of these sauces will knock your socks off.”

