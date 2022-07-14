Assault and tresspassing charges laid in Orangeville

Dufferin OPP charged a person with assault and trespassing following a disturbance at a business in Orangeville.

On July 7, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a complaint of a disturbance and unwanted persons at a business near Fifth Avenue and Highway 10 in Orangeville. Upon arrival, the responding officer commenced an investigation into the complaint.

As a result of the investigation, Akashdeep MATTU, 23-year-old, from Etobicoke has been charged with:

• Assault – 2 counts

• Fail to leave premises when directed

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in September of 2022, to answer to the charges. These charges have not been proven in court.

Dufferin OPP targeting

noise polluting vehicles

Dufferin OPP say loud and modified vehicles have become a concern as of late and residents have made it clear that noise pollution from vehicles is making it difficult for them to enjoy the community.

A focus of Dufferin OPP will be to reduce the number of motor vehicles with modified or excessively loud exhaust systems on our roads. Drivers could be subject to charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

The Highway Traffic Act of Ontario indicates that a person having control of a vehicle shall not “make unreasonable noise, and a driver of any motor vehicle shall not permit any unreasonable amount of smoke to escape form their motor vehicle, nor shall such driver at any time cause the vehicle to make any unnecessary noise”.

Vehicles found by officers to be unlawfully modified will be reported to the Insurance Bureau of Canada with the potential of a policy suspension. Dufferin OPP encourages vehicle owners to repair

Car seat clinic coming to OPP detachment

Dufferin OPP are holding a car seat clinic next month.

On August 20 at 12:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP Uniform members and Auxiliary members will be hosting the clinic at the Orangeville Detachment, located at 390 C-Line.

The clinic will be by appointment only and will be a half hour long. If you are interested in booking an appointment, please call the Detachment at 519-942-1711 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Dufferin OPP land grant

for mobile crisis response

Dufferin OPP and the Orangeville Police Service Board recently announced that they are the successful recipient of a Community Safety and Policing grant that will augment the Dufferin OPP Mobile Crisis Response Team.

“The funding received will expand the care for mental health and addiction clients. The expansion will include a co-response team that is comprised of a police officer and a skilled crisis worker,” said the Dufferin OPP in a media release.

“This enhanced partnership will operationalize a model where the knowledge, skills and abilities of the police officer and crisis worker will be able to address a broader range of crisis response needs. This enhancement will also assist in addressing the policing and hospital costs associated with mental health and

addictions.”

Majority of nearly 4,300 transport truck crashes

preventable: OPP

Ahead of the Operation Safe Driver campaign, the OPP is citing careless and aggressive driving as the causes or contributing factors in the majority of the 4,274 collisions this year that have involved a large commercial motor vehicle.

The collisions account for 22 per cent of OPP-investigated fatal roadway collisions and mark a 40 per cent increase in transport truck-involved crashes over this time last year.

Twenty-nine (29) of the collisions were fatal, resulting in 40 people being killed. The at-fault drivers in the incidents involved both passenger vehicle and transport truck drivers.

Road users sustained injuries in 503 of the incidents, with 3,311 of the crashes involving multiple vehicles.

The data is the latest reminder of the significant toll large transport truck-involved collisions have in terms of lives lost, serious injuries and disruptions in traffic and the movement of goods that are characteristic of these types of crashes on Ontario highways and roads.

In support of Operation Safe Driver, the OPP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation, will ramp up enforcement and education around risky driving in and around transport trucks.

Among the dangerous behaviours they will target are speeding, improper lane change and following too closely. These are the top three causes or contributing factors in transport truck crashes

this year.

The OPP reminds drivers that collisions, as well as charges associated with the driving behaviours that cause them can easily be avoided by complying with all traffic laws and acknowledging that all drivers and passengers have the right to be safe on our roads.

Orbeez Tik Tok challenge leads to charges for youth

Caledon OPP have charged three youth with assault with a weapon for discharging their Orbeez toy firearms at an innocent victim.

On June 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a person shot by a BB gun in the area of Valleywood Boulevard and Snelcrest Drive, in the Town of Caledon. During the investigation, it was discovered that three youth in a vehicle drove by the victim and discharged their Orbeez toy firearm at them. Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained as a result. They were located and arrested. Two toy firearms were seized.

The names of the three youth from Caledon and Brampton are being withheld under the provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). They all face the following charge:

• Assault with a weapon

All accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on a later date to answer to the charges.

There is an alarming TikTok challenge called the “Orbeez Challenge”. It encourages users to buy Orbeez soft gel or water balls, load them in airsoft guns, and fire them at innocent victims.

Before you partake is this challenge, consider the following fact:

The Criminal Code of Canada defines a weapon as: “any thing used, designed to be used for intended for use (a) in causing death or injury to any person, or (b) for the purpose of threatening or intimidating any person”. The challenge is a criminal offence. If you are caught, you will face criminal charges against you.

