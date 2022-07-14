Senior Mansfield Cubs host double header with Midland

July 14, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a good weekend weather wise for baseball when the Midland Mariners came to Mansfield for a double header with the Mansfield Cubs on Sunday, July 10.

The first game of the day got underway at 1:30 p.m.

Mansfield played a strong game with lots of hitting and good defence on the field.

The highlight of the game was Tyler Sawyers single run home run.

The final was a 10-7 win for the Mariners.

After a break the teams returned for the second game that saw the first pitch at

4:00 p.m.

Emerson Pendleton started on the mound for the Cubs in the second game of the day.

There was no scoring in the first inning.

The second saw Mansfield get two men on base but the side retired when an infield hit resulted in a double play.

Midland opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with men on first and second, hitting to left field to bring in a run.

The Cubs tied the game with bases loaded and a hit to centre field that allowed the runner to tag up and make it across home plate.

At the end of the third inning Midland had a 4-3 lead.

The Cubs tied it up in the fourth when Logan Wallace hit a double to drive in another Mansfield run.

The game ended with a 10-8 win for

the Mariners.

After the weekend, the New Lowell Knights remain in first place in the Senior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League.

They are followed by the Bolton Brews, the Ivy Rangers, and the Midland Mariners.

The Cubs have three games remaining on the regular season schedule.

They will be back on the diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, July 17, to host the Orillia Majors.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)