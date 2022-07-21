County council proclaims Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day

July 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Dufferin County will be raising awareness for overdose and addiction next month with the 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event.

During their meeting last Thursday (July 14), Dufferin County Council proclaimed August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day in the county.

“I know that our community would like to think that it’s only a problem somewhere else, but unfortunately it is a problem here in Dufferin and it’s something that we deal with on daily basis so we need to raise awareness,” said Tom Reid, Chief Paramedic.

International Overdose Awareness Day is an annual campaign that looks to end overdose, while also recognizing those who have died, without stigma.

The Overdose Awareness Day event has been honoured in Dufferin County since 2017, with the launch of the Dufferin Overdose Awareness Committee. The committee attempts to bring attention to the addiction services available in Dufferin County and Caledon.

The awareness event will be held on Aug. 31 at the Dufferin Paramedics headquarters, located at 325 Blind Line in Orangeville, and will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will feature 15 service providers sharing information and education on addiction and overdoses as well as guest speakers including individuals and family members who have experienced addiction.

Free Naloxone kits will also be handed out to the community.

Readers Comments (0)