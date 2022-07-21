Dufferin Cricket Club hosts three-town tournament

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin Cricket Club brought in teams from three different towns for a tri-series 6-a-side tournament at KTH Park in Shelburne on Sunday, July 17.

Teams from Shelburne, Alliston, and Bradford turned out for an 8:00 a.m. start for the first game.

The players showed a lot of enthusiasm as the games took place over the day.

“We have what is called the Dufferin 6’s tournament,” explained DCC president Anand Jagdeo. “It’s called a 6’s tournament because each game is six overs for a side, meaning each team is only batting six overs. Cricket can go on forever or it can be as short as six overs.”

Because of the way cricket is played, the shorter version means a tournament can be played within a certain time fame. Full on cricket is a sport which can take a long time to complete depending on how the game goes.

The tournament featured games between the teams with the two top winners going onto a final game to determine the day’s champion.

“We played three games starting with Alliston against Bradford, and that game was won by Alliston,” explained Anand. “The second game was Alliston against DCC and DCC lost by one run, and the third game was DCC against Bradford and DCC lost by two runs. Now Alliston having one two, and Bradford having won one, will go on to the final. These guys have showed a lot of enthusiasm. We have players coming all the way from Cambridge. DCC is attracting players from all over the place.”

The DCC is hoping to grow their number of players as well as expanding to include more teams from around the region.

