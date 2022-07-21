Mulmur man charged with impaired driving over weekend, following complaint

Dufferin OPP charged a person with Impaired Operation following a traffic complaint near the Town of Shelburne.

On July 17 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint on Dufferin County Road 124, north of Shelburne. The responding officer found the vehicle at a business on Highway 89, east of Shelburne. The officer commenced an investigation into the traffic complaint and was led into an impaired operation investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Steffen MADSEN, 28-year-old, from Mulmur Township has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in September of 2022, to answer to the charges. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for seven days. The charges have not been proven in court.

