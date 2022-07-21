Current & Past Articles » Police news

Charges laid following violent disturbance in parking lot

July 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charged a person with several offences following a disturbance in a parking lot in Orangeville.

On July 7 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a complaint of a violent disturbance in a parking lot near Broadway and Sherbourne Street. The suspect fled the scene and engaged officers in a foot pursuit, prior to being arrested. 

As a result, Robert COOK, 32-year-old, from Orangeville has been charged with:

• Utter threats

• Assault with a weapon

• Assault by choking

• Mischief

• Fail to comply probation – 3 counts

The accused had a bail hearing July 19, 2022, and was remanded into custody until a date in August, where he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven in court.



         

