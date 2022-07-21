Huge second inning delivers Cubs win over Brewers

July 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Senior Cubs came out strong in their Wednesday (July 13) night game against the high ranked Bolton Brewers when they got the bats moving in the second inning and brought in 14 runs.

Mansfield was expecting a tough game as the Brewers have consistently been a strong team both this season and for the past several years and are currently in second place in the Senior Division.

The Brewers opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run. The Cubs failed to score in the first.

It was the second inning that saw the Cubs really come alive with some great batting by the Mansfield players.

The Cubs loaded the bases and brought in their first run on a single. It was a tie game when another single brought in the second Mansfield player across home plate.

With the bases loaded, Logan Wallace stepped up and blasted the ball over the fence for a grand slam to bring in four runs and make it a 6 – 2 Mansfield game.

That was followed by a hit to deep left field from Devon Caldwell that brought in two more runs.

Jeff Christman hit a single to bring in the eleventh run of the inning.

Tyler Greer hit the second home run of the inning when he hit the ball over the right field fence.

At his second at-bat in the inning, Devon Caldwell hit a double that allowed two more players to cross the plate.

It was the most successful inning the Cubs have seen all season.

Bolton’s Stephen Warden hit a grand slam in the third inning, but that’s all the Brewers could do for the night.

The Cubs played an excellent defensive game to stop the Brewers from getting around the bases.

The final was a 17-6 win for the Cubs.

The Cubs have one more game remaining in the regular season and that will be on the road.

They travel to Lisle on Friday, July 22, to take on the Astros. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

